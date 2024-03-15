Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Championships=
Regional Semifinal=
Division II=
Canfield 68, Warrensville Hts. 46
Cin. Wyoming 50, Hamilton Badin 38
Kettering Alter 63, Plain City Jonathan Alder 42
Rocky River Lutheran W. 54, Tol. Cent. Cath. 30
Shelby 59, Lima Shawnee 50
Vincent Warren 65, Dresden Tri-Valley 49
Youngs. Ursuline 85, Cle. VASJ 44
Zanesville Maysville 50, Bishop Hartley 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
