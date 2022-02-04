Hamburger icon
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dublin Jerome 66, Powell Olentangy Liberty 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. vs. Ohio Valley Christian, ppd.

Tallmadge vs. Mogadore Field, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

