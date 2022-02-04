Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dublin Jerome 66, Powell Olentangy Liberty 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. vs. Ohio Valley Christian, ppd.
Tallmadge vs. Mogadore Field, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
