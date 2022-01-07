Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 47, Akr. Ellet 46
Anna 42, Sidney Lehman 31
Arcanum 46, New Paris National Trail 33
Arlington 37, McComb 32
Bainbridge Paint Valley 54, Chillicothe Unioto 51
Bellaire 56, St. Clairsville 42
Belmont Union Local 54, Martins Ferry 28
Bishop Watterson 30, Cols. DeSales 26
Bluffton 61, Convoy Crestview 51
Bristol 57, Cortland Maplewood 46
Bucyrus 42, Marion Elgin 40
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38, E. Liverpool 34
Camden Preble Shawnee 56, Bradford 54
Casstown Miami E. 55, Milton-Union 15
Coldwater 46, St. Henry 32
Columbus Grove 52, Leipsic 36
Defiance Ayersville 32, Hicksville 28
Delphos Jefferson 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 18
Eaton 39, Carlisle 36
Findlay 64, Oregon Clay 30
Findlay Liberty-Benton 58, Cory-Rawson 25
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Cols. School for Girls 43
Garrettsville Garfield 53, Columbiana Crestview 28
Granville Christian 60, Cols. KIPP 44
Harrod Allen E. 56, Ada 42
Holgate 42, Pettisville 29
Hubbard 30, Cortland Lakeview 22
Kinsman Badger 61, Southington Chalker 35
Leetonia 48, Wellsville 25
Legacy Christian 43, Day. Christian 29
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 49, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41
Lisbon David Anderson 42, E. Palestine 39
Lowellville 51, Sebring McKinley 20
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Versailles 24
Mathews, Va. 51, Windham 31
Mayfield 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 45
Monroe 52, Franklin 39
Montpelier 45, Edon 31
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 45, Arcadia 25
N. Baltimore 52, Vanlue 23
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, New Middletown Spring. 60
New Bremen 50, Delphos St. John's 23
New Knoxville 54, Ft. Recovery 12
Ottawa-Glandorf 50, St. Marys Memorial 40
Ottoville 46, Continental 9
Poland Seminary 59, Jefferson Area 37
Richwood N. Union 49, Delaware Buckeye Valley 21
Spencerville 34, Van Wert Lincolnview 27
Struthers 55, Girard 43
Thornville Sheridan 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 30
Union City Mississinawa Valley 76, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 53
Van Buren 64, Pandora-Gilboa 28
W. Liberty-Salem 56, London Madison Plains 28
Warren Champion 67, Leavittsburg LaBrae 25
Youngs. Liberty 51, Campbell Memorial 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McArthur Vinton County vs. Bidwell River Valley, ppd. to Feb 7th.
