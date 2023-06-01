Thursday's Scores

OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Canfield 2, Steubenville 1
Tallmadge 6, Greenville 5
Division III
State Semifinal
Lewistown Indian Lake 3, Johnstown 0
Wheelersburg 6, Canfield South Range 1
