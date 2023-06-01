X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Canfield 2, Steubenville 1

Tallmadge 6, Greenville 5

Division III

State Semifinal

Lewistown Indian Lake 3, Johnstown 0

Wheelersburg 6, Canfield South Range 1

In Other News
1
Springfield man charged with murder of meat market owner
2
Rumpke Waste & Recycling nationally recognized
3
More than 2K adults in Warren County are better readers thanks to...
4
Plenty of openings in Middletown golf championships at Brown’s Run
5
Butler County native to speak on ghost lore at International Steampunk...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top