Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division II=

Thornville Sheridan 68, Norton 60, 3OT

Division III=

Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Belmont Union Local 43

Worthington Christian 55, Apple Creek Waynedale 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
State audit finds former Springfield, Xenia schools employee misspent...
2
Butler County’s ‘The Voice’ stars sing at the Statehouse
3
Clark State lifts indoor mask requirement starting Monday
4
New Miami speed camera plaintiff didn’t want village financially...
5
Hamilton passes resolution in support of Ukraine after Russia’s ‘brutal...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top