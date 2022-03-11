Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division II=
Thornville Sheridan 68, Norton 60, 3OT
Division III=
Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Belmont Union Local 43
Worthington Christian 55, Apple Creek Waynedale 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
