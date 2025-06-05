Thursday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division IV=
Spring. Kenton Ridge 9, Hillsboro 0
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division V=
Baltimore Liberty Union 4, New Franklin Manchester 2
Wheelersburg 15, Oak Harbor 2
___
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
‘Ohio tax system broke:’ Property tax reform bill introduced that could...
2
‘A great game-changer’: Community celebrates new $15M Badin HS sports...
3
Hue Mane opens relocated salon in Lindenwald
4
Fairfield Twp. woman charged with desecrating graves
5
Romanian national pleads guilty to bank fraud impacting Liberty Twp.