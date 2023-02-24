Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Fremont Ross 48, Sylvania Northview 34
Holland Springfield 41, Perrysburg 37
Tol. Start 50, Sylvania Southview 29
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Findlay 25
Division II=
Region 6=
Bryan 47, St. Marys Memorial 39
Lima Bath 38, Findlay Liberty-Benton 30
Napoleon 55, Oak Harbor 12
Norwalk 50, Shelby 47
STVM 61, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 28
Sandusky Perkins 23, Bellevue 19
Tol. Rogers 54, Wauseon 49
Division III=
Region 10=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 43, Worthington Christian 42
Castalia Margaretta 37, Bucyrus Wynford 25
Delphos Jefferson 49, Harrod Allen E. 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Sherwood Fairview 49
Upper Sandusky 44, Bellville Clear Fork 34
Region 12=
Cols. Africentric 48, Milford Center Fairbanks 26
Division IV=
Region 13=
Lakeside Danbury 44, Mansfield Christian 35
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 51
Region 14=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Sycamore Mohawk 38
Columbus Grove 55, Leipsic 51
Convoy Crestview 56, Pettisville 35
Defiance Ayersville 39, Stryker 34
Kalida 64, Cory-Rawson 35
Kansas Lakota 41, Elmore Woodmore 36
McComb 44, Carey 42
Tol. Christian 56, Gibsonburg 32
Region 15=
Crown City S. Gallia 70, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44
Portsmouth Notre Dame 38, Lucasville Valley 28
Reedsville Eastern 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 26
Waterford 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 16
Region 16=
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, New Bremen 33, OT
Minster 35, St. Henry 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/