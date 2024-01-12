Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 49, Bryan 38
Ashland Crestview 70, Norwalk St Paul 33
Ashland Mapleton 82, Greenwich S. Cent. 52
Collins Western Reserve 47, Plymouth 44
Elyria Open Door 86, Sullivan Black River 62
Garfield Hts. 72, Bedford 54
Groveport Madison Christian 53, Delaware Christian 52
Hilliard Bradley 59, Groveport-Madison 30
Metamora Evergreen 50, Delta 44
Monroeville 49, New London 37
Montpelier 42, Holgate 31
Northside Christian 66, Liberty Christian Academy 26
Parma Normandy 85, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 19
Pettisville 44, Pioneer N. Central 41
Steubenville 66, Weir, W.Va. 52
Stryker 58, Edon 39
Swanton 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 39
W. Unity Hilltop 45, Gorham Fayette 43
Wauseon 51, Liberty Center 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/