Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 49, Bryan 38

Ashland Crestview 70, Norwalk St Paul 33

Ashland Mapleton 82, Greenwich S. Cent. 52

Collins Western Reserve 47, Plymouth 44

Elyria Open Door 86, Sullivan Black River 62

Garfield Hts. 72, Bedford 54

Groveport Madison Christian 53, Delaware Christian 52

Hilliard Bradley 59, Groveport-Madison 30

Metamora Evergreen 50, Delta 44

Monroeville 49, New London 37

Montpelier 42, Holgate 31

Northside Christian 66, Liberty Christian Academy 26

Parma Normandy 85, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 19

Pettisville 44, Pioneer N. Central 41

Steubenville 66, Weir, W.Va. 52

Stryker 58, Edon 39

Swanton 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 39

W. Unity Hilltop 45, Gorham Fayette 43

Wauseon 51, Liberty Center 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Early opening: Region’s new, mega-sized Bass Pro Shops store almost...
2
Ohio National Guard to deploy 30 members from Springfield unit
3
Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton
4
Attorney for Middletown police chief on leave: ‘I don’t believe this...
5
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top