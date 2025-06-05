Thursday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Final=
Lewis Center Olentangy 4, Grove City 2
Division II=
Regional Final=
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, Loveland 3
Division III=
Regional Semifinal=
Circleville 3, Dover 1
Division IV=
Regional Final=
Chillicothe Unioto 2, Wintersville Indian Creek 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 10, Canfield 0
Division VII=
Regional Final=
Tiffin Calvert 4, Warren JFK 3
___
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
