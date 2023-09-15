Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 40, Chagrin Falls 0
Aurora 42, Copley 6
Barnesville 35, Hannibal River 7
Bay Village Bay 42, Parma Normandy 28
Cin. Country Day 38, Batavia Clermont NE 0
Cin. Shroder 20, Cin. Clark Montessori 14
Day. Belmont 20, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
Gahanna Cols. Academy 23, Cols. St. Charles 16
Gates Mills Hawken 40, Conneaut 21
Hudson 30, Twinsburg 21
Hunting Valley University 48, E. Cle. Shaw 6
Madison 42, Orange 0
Mantua Crestwood 38, Beachwood 7
Mentor Lake Cath. 49, Chagrin Falls Kenston 14
Nelsonville-York 26, Cols. Bexley 13
Richfield Revere 38, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Shaker Hts. 42, Maple Hts. 8
Solon 14, Mayfield 13
Tol. Rogers 46, Tol. Woodward 0
Waynesville 45, Day. Oakwood 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/