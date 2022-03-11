Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Belmont Union Local 43

OHSAA Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Lakewood St. Edward 69, Mentor 60

Division II=

Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Tol. Cent. Cath. 54

Heath 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 44

Kettering Alter 60, Cols. Linden-McKinley 53

STVM 82, Youngs. Chaney High School 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
State audit finds former Springfield, Xenia schools employee misspent...
2
Butler County’s ‘The Voice’ stars sing at the Statehouse
3
Clark State lifts indoor mask requirement starting Monday
4
New Miami speed camera plaintiff didn’t want village financially...
5
Hamilton passes resolution in support of Ukraine after Russia’s ‘brutal...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top