Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Belmont Union Local 43
OHSAA Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Lakewood St. Edward 69, Mentor 60
Division II=
Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Tol. Cent. Cath. 54
Heath 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 44
Kettering Alter 60, Cols. Linden-McKinley 53
STVM 82, Youngs. Chaney High School 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
