Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division III=

Castalia Margaretta 48, Canal Winchester Harvest 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Liberty Center 18

Division IV=

Berlin Hiland 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 23

Ft. Loramie 33, Russia 29

Loudonville 46, Lakeside Danbury 40

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

Waterford 52, Newark Cath. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield woman writes children’s book about ALS battle
2
Pike County murder trial: Patriarch of the Wagner family won’t see...
3
St. Patrick’s Day celebration: Middletown to host inaugural parade
4
Community recovering after 130 mph tornado, but disaster not expected...
5
Editor: One week after Clark County’s worst tornado in years, the best...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top