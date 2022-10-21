Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 50, Akr. Ellet 8
Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Louisville Aquinas 12
Cols. Briggs 56, West 0
Cols. Eastmoor 26, Cols. Africentric 14
Cols. Whetstone 31, Cols. Centennial 14
Day. Ponitz Tech. 3, Day. Meadowdale 0
Delphos Jefferson 49, Spencerville 13
Fairport Harbor Harding 35, Ashtabula St. John 6
Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Whitehall-Yearling 19, OT
Macedonia Nordonia 33, Cle. Benedictine 19
Tol. Start 40, Tol. Bowsher 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
