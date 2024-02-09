BreakingNews
Man found guilty of trying to snatch 3-year-old girl from RiverScape MetroPark

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collins Western Reserve 71, New London 60

Foxfire 44, Columbus Torah Academy 33

Monroeville 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 52

Norwalk St Paul 50, Plymouth 38

Orange 62, Cle. Collinwood 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. Cin. Seven Hills, ppd. to Feb 8th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Miami Regionals, city announce new Hamilton Promise Scholarship
2
NEW DETAILS: Man arrested in fatal Springfield shooting, charged with...
3
Historic partnership: Butler Tech, Miami, Hamilton create new...
4
Man reportedly found shot in head in SUV on street in Springfield
5
Courtyard by Marriott to be ‘a new chapter’ in Hamilton
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top