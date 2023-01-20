dayton-daily-news logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 50, Upper Sandusky 37

Bishop Ready 55, Bloom-Carroll 36

Cols. Franklin Hts. 55, Cols. Whetstone 48

Crooksville 58, Millersport 53

Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 33

Ontario 65, Sparta Highland 53

Shelby 73, Marion Pleasant 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

