dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ashland Crestview 49, Loudonville 14

Ashtabula Edgewood 15, Conneaut 14

Barnesville 32, Rayland Buckeye 8

Bridgeport 34, New Matamoras Frontier 22

Can. Cent. Cath. 28, Massillon Perry 7

Canfield S. Range 37, New Middletown Spring. 7

Cin. Taft 33, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0

Cle. Glenville 25, STVM 0

Cols. Grandview Hts. 46, Cols. Centennial 19

Cols. St. Charles 48, Cols. Northland 28

Columbus Grove 34, Pandora-Gilboa 23

Day. Carroll 25, Day. Ponitz Tech. 19

Hannibal River 52, Marietta 22

Lima Cent. Cath. 27, Lima Shawnee 7

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, Leetonia 0

Navarre Fairless 31, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0

Newton Falls 41, Ashtabula St. John 0

Niles McKinley 21, Warren Howland 7

Richmond Edison 42, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8

Salem 17, Columbiana Crestview 7

Sarahsville Shenandoah 48, Newcomerstown 8

Tiffin Calvert 26, Sycamore Mohawk 9

Tol. Whitmer 41, Tol. Start 6

Youngs. Chaney High School 34, Poland Seminary 2

Youngs. Ursuline 52, Brookfield 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Spooky Nook edges closer to opening sports complex side
2
Towne Mall purchase launches ‘next evolution’ of project
3
CVS on High Street in Hamilton to close Thursday
4
Miami University receives more than $180K in federal grants
5
Middletown man charged with killing uncle arraigned on multiple charges
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top