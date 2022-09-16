Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Dohn High School 33, Cin. Shroder 6
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Centennial 0
Day. Ponitz Tech. 37, Day. Thurgood Marshall 34
New Paris National Trail 71, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Richmond Edison 34, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
South 46, West 3
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST
2
Ex-auditor’s office employee handed 7-year prison sentence following...
3
Madison Twp. trustee faces criminal corruption charges
4
1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle
5
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 3 testimony live