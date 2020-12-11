X

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bucyrus 55, Morral Ridgedale 43

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74, Bellaire 60

Caledonia River Valley 78, Marion Pleasant 58

Carey 72, Attica Seneca E. 54

Cin. McNicholas 59, Cin. Wyoming 41

Cle. St. Ignatius 51, Lyndhurst Brush 49

Cory-Rawson 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Edon 57, W. Unity Hilltop 45

Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Ashland Mapleton 40

Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 39

Marion Harding 60, Galion 25

Monroeville 60, New London 46

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 70, Upper Sandusky 44

Rossford 61, Tontogany Otsego 42

Worthington Christian 44, Newark 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellville Clear Fork vs. Caledonia River Valley, ccd.

Delaware Christian vs. Genoa Christian, ccd.

Gorham Fayette vs. Pettisville, ccd.

Spring. Cath. Cent. vs. Troy Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

