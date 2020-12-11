Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bucyrus 55, Morral Ridgedale 43
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74, Bellaire 60
Caledonia River Valley 78, Marion Pleasant 58
Carey 72, Attica Seneca E. 54
Cin. McNicholas 59, Cin. Wyoming 41
Cle. St. Ignatius 51, Lyndhurst Brush 49
Cory-Rawson 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
Edon 57, W. Unity Hilltop 45
Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Ashland Mapleton 40
Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 39
Marion Harding 60, Galion 25
Monroeville 60, New London 46
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 70, Upper Sandusky 44
Rossford 61, Tontogany Otsego 42
Worthington Christian 44, Newark 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellville Clear Fork vs. Caledonia River Valley, ccd.
Delaware Christian vs. Genoa Christian, ccd.
Gorham Fayette vs. Pettisville, ccd.
Spring. Cath. Cent. vs. Troy Christian, ccd.
___
