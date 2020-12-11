Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 62, Houston 41
Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Creston Norwayne 26
Arcanum 62, Tipp City Bethel 45
Barnesville 41, Lore City Buckeye Trail 30
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 66, Gibsonburg 17
Bellaire 56, Martins Ferry 54
Bellbrook 62, Eaton 48
Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, New Middletown Spring. 32
Berlin Hiland 52, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42
Beverly Ft. Frye 70, Caldwell 15
Bluffton 64, Ada 28
Bradford 53, Ansonia 17
Brookville 38, Day. Northridge 20
Bryan 51, Hicksville 29
Cambridge 36, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 33
Canfield S. Range 52, Youngs. Ursuline 48
Casstown Miami E. 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 25
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 65, Chesapeake 38
Columbiana Crestview 43, Youngs. Mooney 41
Continental 37, Holgate 25
Convoy Crestview 37, Columbus Grove 34
Cory-Rawson 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
Delphos Jefferson 62, Harrod Allen E. 37
Delphos St. John's 44, Ft. Recovery 41
E. Liverpool 62, Richmond Edison 40
Findlay Liberty-Benton 76, Arlington 23
Frankfort Adena 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 44
Fremont Ross 49, Findlay 37
Ft. Loramie 51, Botkins 30
Lakeside Danbury 42, Kansas Lakota 23
Leesburg Fairfield 47, Manchester 42
Leetonia 48, Columbiana 42
Legacy Christian 46, Day. Chaminade Julienne 23
Lewistown Indian Lake 46, London Madison Plains 41
Liberty Center 65, Edgerton 18
Lima Bath 61, Kenton 33
Loudonville 69, Ashland 43
Lowellville 45, Sebring McKinley 41
Maria Stein Marion Local 69, Lima Sr. 30
McArthur Vinton County 70, Nelsonville-York 30
Miamisburg 60, Clayton Northmont 22
Milan Edison 65, Tiffin Calvert 29
Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Wooster 39
Minster 56, New Bremen 48
Monroe 41, Carlisle 36
Mt. Orab Western Brown 65, Batavia 61
N. Baltimore 49, Leipsic 39
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58, Campbell Memorial 32
New Boston Glenwood 47, Ironton St. Joseph 35
New Knoxville 38, Coldwater 28
Oak Hill 46, Waverly 38
Old Fort 55, Sandusky St. Mary 31
Ottoville 55, Miller City 49
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 62, Gahanna Cols. Academy 51
Paulding 55, Spencerville 53
Pemberville Eastwood 55, Oak Harbor 34
Peninsula Woodridge 51, Akr. Coventry 38
Poland Seminary 46, Canfield 35
Port Clinton 52, Huron 50
S. Webster 47, Portsmouth W. 43
Seaman N. Adams 66, Lynchburg-Clay 41
Sidney Lehman 41, DeGraff Riverside 36
Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, Richwood N. Union 46
St. Marys Memorial 47, Wapakoneta 31
Stewart Federal Hocking 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 25
Sugar Grove Berne Union 42, Baltimore Liberty Union 34
Van Wert 74, Defiance 35
Van Wert Lincolnview 55, Lima Cent. Cath. 50
Vanlue 47, Pandora-Gilboa 45
Versailles 47, Rockford Parkway 45
Wauseon 37, Delta 35
Williamsburg 52, Batavia Clermont NE 35
Williamsburg 52, Lees Creek E. Clinton 35
Williamsport Westfall 47, Chillicothe Unioto 45
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61, Portsmouth Clay 36
Wilmington 52, New Richmond 15
Yellow Springs 46, Franklin Middletown Christian 20
Zanesville W. Muskingum 28, Crooksville 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Southeastern, ccd.
Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Vincent Warren, ccd.
Lima Sr. vs. Notre Dame Academy, ppd.
Oregon Clay vs. Tol. Whitmer, ppd.
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Elida, ppd.
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Holland Springfield, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/