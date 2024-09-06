Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Arcanum 42, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6
Casstown Miami E. 21, Spring. NW 20
Cin. Hughes 20, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 14, OT
Day. Belmont 18, Columbus South 17
East 32, Tol. Scott 0
Miamisburg 44, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 25, Garfield Hts. 0
Richmond Edison 42, Salineville Southern 24
West 47, Millersport 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
