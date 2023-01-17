Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta

If both the Chiefs and the Bills win this weekend, any remaining tickets for the game at the 75,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium would go on sale to the public through Ticketmaster next Monday.

If either team loses, those who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

Hamlin collapsed during a Monday night game after a seemingly routine tackle. He was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest, halting a game that could have given the Bills home-field advantage through the conference playoffs with a win.

With no time to make it up so late in the regular season, the Chiefs (14-3) gained the top seed by playing one more game than the Bills (13-3).

The seedings remained in place, giving Kansas City a bye in the wild-card round, but the league decided on a neutral location for the AFC title game if both teams made it that far.

Buffalo held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in a wild-card game this past Sunday.

Hamlin has since made a remarkable recovery, having been released from the hospital and returning home to cheer on the Bills.

