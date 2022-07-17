dayton-daily-news logo
Tigers aim to stop losing streak in matchup with the Guardians

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers head into the matchup with the Cleveland Guardians as losers of four straight games

Detroit Tigers (37-55, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (46-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (4-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head into the matchup with the Cleveland Guardians as losers of four games in a row.

Cleveland has a 46-44 record overall and a 25-19 record in home games. The Guardians are 38-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit is 37-55 overall and 15-31 on the road. The Tigers have gone 17-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 30 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 29 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and nine home runs). Riley Greene is 9-for-36 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .299 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Andres Gimenez: day-to-day (foot), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

