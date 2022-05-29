Tigers and Guardians meet to determine series winner

Detroit is 16-29 overall and 9-14 in home games. The Tigers are 8-22 in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland has a 19-23 record overall and an 11-15 record in road games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera ranks fourth on the Tigers with a .294 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 27 extra base hits (11 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs). Owen Miller is 7-for-40 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .210 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.