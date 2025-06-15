Tigers and Reds meet in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (1-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, two strikeouts); Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -185, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit is 24-10 in home games and 46-26 overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

Cincinnati has an 18-19 record in road games and a 36-35 record overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 15 doubles and 16 home runs for the Tigers. Wenceel Perez is 10 for 37 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Gavin Lux has 14 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 8 for 35 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.