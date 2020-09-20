Tigers beat Indians 5-2 after Gardenhire's retirement

Cleveland beat Detroit 1-0 on Friday night, but this time the Indians' lack of offense cost them. Ramirez hit a two-run double in the third inning for Cleveland's only scoring.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull allowed five hits in six innings. He struck out seven with no walks. Cleveland's Triston McKenzie allowed six hits in four innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Harold Castro put the Tigers up 1-0 with an RBI double in the first.

Bench coach Lloyd McClendon took over as Detroit's manager for the remainder of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: C Austin Romine had the night off after hurting his wrist Friday.

UP NEXT

Carlos Carrasco (2-4) starts for Cleveland in Sunday's series finale against Detroit's Matthew Boyd (2-6).

