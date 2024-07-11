BreakingNews
Tigers bring 2-1 series advantage over Guardians into game 4

The Detroit Tigers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
Cleveland Guardians (57-34, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-49, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Spencer Howard (1-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (5-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -133, Guardians +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Detroit is 44-49 overall and 21-23 in home games. The Tigers have a 34-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland is 57-34 overall and 27-23 on the road. The Guardians have the eighth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.72.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 40 extra base hits (18 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs). Colten Keith is 14-for-39 with two triples, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 19 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

