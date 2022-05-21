Tigers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

Cleveland is 17-19 overall and 8-7 at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .247, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Detroit is 13-26 overall and 8-13 in home games. The Tigers have gone 6-20 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Miller has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .286 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-37 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has six doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .201 for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Aaron Civale: day-to-day (leg), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: day-to-day (leg), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Eduardo Rodriguez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.