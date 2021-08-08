Tigers' Cabrera gets day off as he nears 500th home run

Cabrera, who has 498 homers, got a planned day off after playing nine straight games. He went 1 for 6 with two walks in the series' first two games Friday and Saturday.

Cabrera has homered 50 times against the Indians — his most against any team. The Tigers are off Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday at Baltimore. Cabrera would become the 28th player to hit at least 500 homers.