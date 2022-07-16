Tigers enter matchup against the Guardians on losing streak

Cleveland is 45-44 overall and 24-19 at home. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

Detroit is 37-54 overall and 15-30 in road games. The Tigers are 18-40 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 30 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs while hitting .288 for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 9-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera is seventh on the Tigers with a .286 batting average, and has eight doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-34 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .287 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.