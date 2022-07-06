Tigers get first 4-game sweep of Guardians since 2013

Cleveland's Shane Bieber (4-4) gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings.

MIGGY MOMENT

Cabrera's lead-padding sacrifice fly in the seventh gave him 1,835 career RBIs, passing Dave Winfield for 17th on baseball's all-time list.

IN LIMBO

The Detroit Tigers haven't heard from lefty pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez since he went on the restricted list nearly a month ago, Detroit general manager Al Avila said.

Avila declined to say if the Tigers are attempting to void the $77 million, five-year contract that Rodriguez signed November. Rodriguez is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts this season.

Rodriguez's agent, Gene Mato, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: 2B Andres Gimenez was not in the lineup. “We took him out (Tuesday) night because he got hit in the knee pretty hard," manager Terry Francona said. “We were hoping that would help. He came in, and he’s pretty sore."

Tigers: RHP Wily Peralta went on on the 15-day injured list with a strained left hamstring strain. RHP Will Vest was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and pitched the ninth.

UP NEXT

Guardians: After a day off, Cleveland heads to Kansas City for a series that starts Friday. RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 7.04 ERA) gets the start for the Guardians; the Royals haven't announced their starter.

Tigers: Detroit will be at the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, starting a three-team, 12-game trip. The Tigers will have RHP Beau Brieske (1-6, 4.54) on the mound against Chicago RHP Dylan Cease (7-3, 2.51)

