BreakingNews
Kings Island retires Sling Shot ride
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tigers, Guardians postponed by threat of stormy weather

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) and Myles Straw celebrate a win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) and Myles Straw celebrate a win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

news
27 minutes ago
The threat of thunderstorms and an ominous forecast postponed Saturday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians more than three hours before the first pitch

CLEVELAND (AP) — The threat of thunderstorms and an ominous forecast postponed Saturday's game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians more than three hours before the first pitch.

The Tigers were taking infield practice when the game was called at 2:45 p.m. The game was scheduled to start at 6:10.

The rainout will be made up on July 14, a previously mutual off day for the AL Central rivals.

This is the fifth weather postponement for the Guardians at home this season. Cleveland was also rained out Wednesday night against Cincinnati and made up the next day.

The Guardians will push back their rotation on Sunday with Shane Bieber starting the scheduled 1:40 p.m. start. Detroit's pitching plans were not immediately known.

Cleveland won the series opener 6-1 on Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
A New Carlisle senior housing community celebrates $13.3 million in...
2
Click it or Ticket: Law enforcement to ramp up safety belt checks next...
3
Mercy Health celebrates 2022 Project SEARCH graduates
4
Ex-P&G employee indicted after threats caused offices to close for...
5
2 students, driver taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top