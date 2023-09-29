Tigers host the Guardians on 4-game home win streak

Cleveland Guardians (75-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (76-83, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.13 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (3-11, 6.45 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -114, Tigers -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Detroit has a 76-83 record overall and a 35-43 record at home. The Tigers are 56-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has gone 33-45 in road games and 75-84 overall. The Guardians have a 35-62 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday's game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 10-for-32 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.