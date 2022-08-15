Tigers look to end skid in game against the Guardians

Cleveland has a 29-22 record at home and a 61-53 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Detroit has a 43-73 record overall and an 18-40 record on the road. The Tigers have a 21-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 29 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 10-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 18 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 11-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Tigers: 1-9, .215 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.