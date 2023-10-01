Tigers play the Guardians with series tied 1-1

The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (76-85, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (77-84, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Lucas Giolito (8-14, 4.87 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 200 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -127, Guardians +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit has a 36-44 record in home games and a 77-84 record overall. The Tigers have a 40-67 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland has a 76-85 record overall and a 34-46 record in road games. The Guardians have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 4.01.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Tigers are ahead 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has 19 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 42 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 11-for-32 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 24 home runs while slugging .473. Andres Gimenez is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .253 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Community First Solutions expands regional senior living footprint
2
OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Middletown
3
In the Game entertainment center in Liberty Twp. for every age
4
Springfield leaders outline response to citizen concerns about...
5
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash into guy wire in Springfield
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top