Tigers quiet Reds' bats, take series with 4-1 win

The Reds lost their fourth straight series and fell percentage points behind San Diego for the National League's second wild card. The Padres hosted the Astros on Sunday.

“If we do anything but look forward, it would be a mistake,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Two of the three runs allowed by Luis Castillo in six innings were unearned. Castillo (7-15) allowed four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts while adding to his single-season career high for losses.

“There was nothing frustrating to me," said Castillo, now 1-5 over his last seven starts. "Those are things that happen in the game. They have happened before. That’s part of the game.”

The Tigers added a run in the eighth. Baddoo led off with a walk and scored on Jonathan Schoop’s bloop single to center field.

Mize's early departure was expected as the Tigers try to limit the innings of the rookie right-hander, who was taken No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft.

“We weren’t going to send him out for the fourth," manager A.J. Hinch said. "There’s a plan in place, and we all know it. This will be Casey’s plan moving forward.”

ON HOLD

Votto hasn't homered since Aug. 20 and remains in third place on the Reds' career home run list, one behind Hall of Famer Frank Robinson.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Cincinnati activated RHP Brad Brach (right shoulder) from the injured list. Brach had been out since Aug. 8. INF Alejo Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12) starts at Pittsburgh on Monday. He allowed three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in three innings of relief against the Pirates on April 21.

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray (7-6) starts at Wrigley Field against the Cubs as Cincinnati opens an 11-day, nine-game road trip.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hun/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario hits a two-run single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers

Caption Cincinnati Reds baserunner Mike Moustakas (9) becomes entangled with Detroit Tigers shortstop Willi Castro, rear, after being forced out at second base on a fielder's choice off the bat of Reds' Kyle Farmer during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers