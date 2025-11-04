Tilly scores 28 points and Ohio State rolls over IU Indianapolis 118-102

Tillly, a transfer from Santa Clara, made 9 of 11 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. The 7-foot senior is from Berlin.

The Buckeyes made 8 of 10 free throws in the final 2 1/2 minutes to approach the school scoring mark of 121 points set against George Mason in 1995. Ohio State is 78-1 all-time when scoring 100 points.

Ohio State scored 66 points in the first half, led by Royal with 19 points. The Buckeyes scored 30 points in the paint and made 16 of 18 two-point tries. They shot 67% overall in the half and finished at 63%.

Kameron Tinsley led the Jaguars with 22 points and Kyler D’Augustino scored 21 before he fouled out with about a minute remaining in the game. All 11 players who saw game time for IU Indy are new to the roster this year.

Jake Diebler is in his second full season as coach of the Buckeyes. Ohio State went 17-15 last season and did not play in a postseason tournament.

IU Indianapolis, known in the past as IUPUI, is under the direction of first year DI head coach Ben Howlett.

