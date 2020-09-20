Tim Anderson homers twice, White Sox overpower Reds 5-0

They fell a game behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central as the Cardinals rallied to beat the Pirates 5-4.

“Sorry, I'm a little testy tonight,” said Trevor Bauer, who gave up the first two homers. “It sucks. I hate losing, especially in those situations.”

Mazara was in a 3-for-25 slump with 11 strikeouts when he connected off Bauer (4-4) in the fifth inning for his first homer.

“Oh man, I think everybody was waiting for that moment,” Mazara said. “It felt good.”

One out later, Anderson's ninth homer made it 2-0. Bauer had allowed only two earned runs in his last three starts combined. He went seven innings and gave up five hits while throwing 107 pitches.

Anderson connected again in the eighth off Stephenson, and Yasmani Grandal and Abreu followed with homers during a seven-pitch sequence. It was the second time this season that the White Sox hit three homers in a row.

“It was the ice breaker to pull away a little more,” Anderson said. “To go back-to-back-to-back, that says a lot about our lineup and what we can do when we're clicking.”

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel went four innings in his return from back spasms and allowed four hits while fanning seven. Keuchel threw 75 pitches in his first start since Sept. 6. The Reds stranded five in scoring position against the left-hander.

“I felt as expected — really rusty,” Keuchel said. “It felt foreign on the mound.”

Matt Foster (5-0) retired the six batters he faced in relief of Keuchel.

HONORING GINSBURG

The Reds had a moment of silence pregame for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday.

ANDERSON VS. BAUER

Anderson had a .172 career batting average against Bauer without a homer when he connected.

“I was so happy to finally get him,” Anderson said. “I had to let him know. He knows I got it. I told him to put it on his YouTube channel as well.”

Said Bauer: “Tell TA he’s soft for not bat-flipping it.”

HOT SEPTEMBER

Anderson is batting .426 (29 for 68) in September. He went 2 for 4 Saturday, raising his average to .368 for the season. It was his second multihomer game this season.

TOUGH EARLY

Keuchel hasn’t allowed a run in the first or second inning during of any of his 10 starts this season. He got four called strikeouts in the first two innings Saturday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Keuchel was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and Jonathan Stiever was optioned to Chicago's alternate training site. Stiever gave up four homers in 2 2/3 innings of a 7-1 loss on Friday night.

Reds: Left-hander Wade Miley threw a simulated game. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 28 with a sore shoulder. The Reds might use him out of the bullpen the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-2) has gone five innings or less in each of his last four starts. He's 0-2 in three interleague starts and has never faced the Reds.

Reds: Michael Lorenzen (2-1) makes his second start of the season. The reliever made his first start since 2018 against the Pirates on Tuesday and went five innings for a 4-1 win.

