Timberwolves coach Chris Finch not feeling well, sits out Minnesota's visit to Cleveland

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch sat out Friday’s game against the Cavaliers because he’s not feeling well

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch sat out Friday's game against the Cavaliers because he's not feeling well.

Finch met with reporters about 90 minutes before tipoff as the Timberwolves prepared to play for the second night in a row after winning at Indiana on Thursday. Finch didn't mention any health problems but did say the team got in late following the short flight from Indianapolis.

The team's media relations staff said Finch would be out five minutes before the game started. There were no other immediate details.

Assistant Micah Nori filled in for Finch, who is in his fourth season with the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves. Minnesota is 44-19 and has the best road record (21-11) in the NBA.

The 54-year-old Finch is among the top contenders for coach of the year.

The Timberwolves have had a demanding schedule lately. They've played games on consecutive nights four times since their All-Star break ended on Feb. 23.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
3 vie to compete against Congressman Davidson in 8th District race
2
Springfield woman writes children’s book about ALS battle
3
Pike County murder trial: Patriarch of the Wagner family won’t see...
4
St. Patrick’s Day celebration: Middletown to host inaugural parade
5
Community recovering after 130 mph tornado, but disaster not expected...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top