Timo Meier scores in OT, Devils beat Blue Jackets 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Timo Meier scored on a breakaway at 2:12 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils their second straight comeback victory, 4-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Luke Hughes tied it for New Jersey with 25 seconds left in regulation. With goalie Vitek Vanecek off for an extra attacker, Hughes beat goalie Elvis Merzlikins with a wrist shot. On Saturday at home, the Devils rallied to beat Detroit 3-2.