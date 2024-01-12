Titans begin coaching search with Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Callahan, with 14 years of experience in the NFL, has been the Bengals offensive coordinator since 2019 and is credited with aiding in the development of quarterback Joe Burrow.

The son of former Raiders coach Bill Callahan, he also has been a popular target in head coaching searches in recent years. He interviewed with several teams last year before opting to stay in Cincinnati.

Callahan played quarterback at UCLA and began his NFL career as a coaching assistant for the Broncos in 2010 before being promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2011, and then offensive assistant in 2013.

Callahan was quarterbacks coach for the Lions in 2016-17 and then for the Raiders in 2018 before joining the Bengals.

NFL teams are not permitted to do in-person interviews until Jan. 22.

