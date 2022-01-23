Titans waste top seed again with Henry's return not enough

"We didn't get the job done," said receiver A.J. Brown who had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. "We're not here to see how good the regular season can be. We're trying to win the Super Bowl."

The Titans (12-6) lost for the third time as the AFC's No. 1 seed, all to an AFC North team with this joining a pair of divisional losses to Baltimore after the 2000 and 2008 seasons. This also is the second straight playoff loss at home for Tennessee, which lost a wild-card game to Baltimore a year ago.

Tennessee has not won a playoff game at home since January 2003, a skid that will continue for another year.

“Tonight we were on the wrong side of a tight game,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.

Tennessee tied an NFL record held by four other teams with nine sacks led by Jeffery Simmons, who had three. Seven different Titans had at least half a sack, and safety Amani Hooker became the first defender to intercept Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow in six games.

It just wasn't enough.

Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins had a would-be interception go through his hands in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Ryan Tannehill, picked off 14 times in the regular season, was intercepted three times.

— Jessie Bates picked him off on the Titans' first offensive play, setting up Cincinnati's first field goal.

— On first-and-goal at the Cincinnati 9 in the third, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton jumped a short pass.

— Then Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson got the third with 20 seconds remaining. That set up Evan McPherson's 52-yarder for the win as time expired.

Vrabel said obviously the quarterback is going to get blamed.

“We all have to do a better job of taking care of the football,” Vrabel said. “Ryan, nobody feels worse than Ryan does. There were some contact, and, I mean, on the last one it’s like, where would you want him to put the ball any differently, in a better spot? So, they let them play, and that’s how it goes.”

The team that used an NFL-high 91 players during the regular season, most ever in a non-strike season, had everyone available. Henry too, and he was greeted with a roaring ovation as he ran onto the field after missing the final nine games of the regular season with a broken right foot.

Henry started and scored on a 3-yard touchdown out of the wildcat. He finished with 62 yards on 20 carries. But the man who led the NFL in rushing in 2019 and 2020 and was the league leader when he broke his foot Oct. 31 struggled in key moments against a Bengals defense ranked fifth against the run in the regular season.

After the Bengals were flagged for 12 men on the field on the extra point after Henry's TD, Vrabel chose to accept the penalty taking the extra point off the board. Henry was stopped just short of the goal line on the 2-point try, leaving the game tied at 6 in the second quarter.

Vrabel said his thinking was simple at that moment: “Try to score from a yard.”

Henry also was stopped for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Cincinnati 35 with 7:16 left. Vrabel said there's probably some runs Henry would like back and that the blocking could've been better.

“We overcame a lot to be here, but at the end of the day we have got to play really good and make the plays necessary to win the games in January,” Tannehill said.

Caption Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) exit the field after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Andrew Nelles

Caption Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) stands on the field after the team's 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: George Walker IV

Caption Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman sits on the bench after the team's 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: George Walker IV

Caption Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) intercepts the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski

Caption Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski

Caption Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) after an interception during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis