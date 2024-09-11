TJ Friedl drives in 2, rookie Rhett Lowder earns 1st MLB win as the Reds beat the Cardinals 3-0

Rhett Lowder (1-1) earned his first win in his third big-league appearance. The 22-year-old right-hander, who was a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, worked five scoreless inning and finished with three strikeouts and no walks.

Emilio Pagán pitched the ninth for his first save. He loaded the bases on two singles and a walk before striking out the next three batters — rookies Jordan Walker and Thomas Saggese and then pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter.

Andre Pallante (6-8) pitched five innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out six, with five walks, a balk and a wild pitch.

After stranding six runners through four innings, the Reds broke through with three runs in the fifth off Pallante.

Jonathan India walked and De La Cruz singled. A wild pitch advanced both runners. With one out, Friedl singled through the hole at shortstop, driving in both runners. Friedl’s single snapped an 0-for-8 skid. Friedl went to third on a balk and stolen base and scored on a high chopper to Pallante, who could only throw to first for an out.

Red manager David Bell was ejected in the sixth inning after De La Cruz was called out on strikes. It was Bell’s fifth ejection this season and 32nd in his career.

Brendan Donovan had three singles in four at-bats for the Cardinals.

TRANSACTIONS

Cardinals: Recalled INF Thomas Saggese from Triple-A Memphis. Optioned OF Victor Scott II to Memphis. Saggese was in the lineup Tuesday, hitting seventh and playing shortstop. The 22-year-old Saggese was acquired from Texas last summer in the Jordan Montgomery trade.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (left elbow discomfort) returned to the lineup Tuesday. He left Sunday’s game against the New York Mets after striking out in the sixth inning.

Cardinals: INF Brendan Donovan (foot infection) missed the last two games. He returned to the lineup playing second base and leading off. … RHP Lance Lynn (knee strain) will be activated Wednesday and will start.

UP NEXT

Lance Lynn (6-4, 4.06 ERA) is 9-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 10 career starts (11 appearances) against Cincinnati at Busch Stadium. The Reds have not announced a starter.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP