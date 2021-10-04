dayton-daily-news logo
Toddler dies after being mauled by dog at relative's home

Authorities say a toddler has died after she was mauled by a dog at a relative’s home

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A toddler has died after she was mauled by a dog at a relative's home, authorities said.

The mauling occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in Akron.

Authorities said a man and a woman became involved in an altercation at the home, and at least one of two dogs there became agitated as the dispute continued. The dog, a pit bull, then mauled the 16-month-old girl.

The child was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The girl's name has not been released, and authorities said she did not live in the home.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation. Authorities have not said how many people were in the home when the mauling occurred or what the two people were arguing about.

