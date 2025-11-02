Toledo begins season at home against South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars at Toledo Rockets
Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 152
BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts South Alabama for the season opener.
Toledo went 18-15 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets gave up 80.2 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.
South Alabama finished 21-11 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 72.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Column: Food relief is needed now more than ever
2
Middletown native and Phillies player Kyle Schwarber to return to city...
3
Where to find Butler County’s food pantries, and how to help them
4
Meals on Wheels breaks ground on new headquarters, will grow to serve...
5
Springfield family honors late daughter with haunted house tradition