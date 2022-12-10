dayton-daily-news logo
Toledo defeats Canisius 69-68

Rayj Dennis had 29 points in Toledo’s 69-68 win against Canisius

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis had 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 win against Canisius on Saturday.

Tahj Staveskie made two free throws to draw Canisius within 69-68 with 3 seconds remaining. The Golden Griffins called timeout after the second make, then came up with a steal but could not score the go-ahead basket.

Dennis added nine rebounds and six assists for the Rockets (7-3). JT Shumate added 20 points and three blocks.

Staveskie had 19 points and six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-7). Jordan Henderson added 17 points and four assists. Jacco Fritz also had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

