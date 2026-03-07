Toledo earns 98-78 victory against Buffalo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson had 24 points and Leroy Blyden Jr. added 20 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds in Toledo's 98-78 victory against Buffalo on Friday night.

Wilson went 10 of 14 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and Blyden made 7 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Mynor Strong shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.