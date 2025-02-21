Toledo hosts Bowling Green following Campbell's 26-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces Toledo after Javontae Campbell scored 26 points in Bowling Green's 91-84 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Rockets have gone 8-2 at home. Toledo is fifth in the MAC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Javan Simmons leads the Rockets with 6.6 boards.

The Falcons have gone 4-9 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Toledo scores 78.2 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 75.7 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green's 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Marcus Johnson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.6 points for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.