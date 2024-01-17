Toledo knocks off Buffalo 77-66

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dante Maddox Jr. scored 21 points as Toledo beat Buffalo 77-66 on Tuesday night.
Maddox was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Rockets (11-6, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Javan Simmons scored 20 points while finishing 10 of 13 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Ra'Heim Moss had 18 points and shot 5 for 17 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
Isaiah Adams led the Bulls (2-15, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Buffalo also got 16 points from Sy Chatman. In addition, Anquan Boldin Jr. had nine points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
