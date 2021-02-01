Toledo looks for home win vs Akron

CREATING OFFENSE: M. Jackson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. M. Jackson has 34 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Akron is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least two opposing shots. The Zips are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than two shots.

STREAK SCORING: Toledo has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 79.9 points while giving up 64.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Akron and Toledo are ranked at the top of the MAC in terms of 3-point shooting. The Zips are ranked second in the conference with 9.9 3-pointers made per game this season while the Rockets are ranked first at 10.7 per game.

