Toledo looks to extend streak vs Ball State

CREATING OFFENSE: El-Amin has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Ball State is 0-8 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cards have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rockets. Ball State has 39 assists on 63 field goals (61.9 percent) across its past three outings while Toledo has assists on 47 of 97 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 27th among Division I teams. The Ball State defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 223rd overall).

